Pixies plays songs from their new album, 'The Night the Zombies Came'

You could split the output of Pixies into two eras. There's their early work — the seminal albums they put out in the years after forming in Boston in 1986, like Surfer Rosa, Doolittle and Trompe le Monde, that changed indie rock and influenced countless other bands.

But in the last decade, the band has been just as prolific as it was in the beginning, with five full-length albums since 2014, including their brand new one coming out tomorrow, called The Night the Zombies Came.

Today, you'll hear a live mini-concert recorded exclusively for World Cafe featuring the current Pixies lineup: singer Charles Thompson, aka Black Francis; drummer David Lovering; guitarist Joey Santiago; and new bassist Emma Richardson. Enjoy!

Set List

"You're So Impatient"

"Chicken"

"Jane (The Night the Zombies Came)"

"Vegas Suite"

