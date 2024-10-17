Sense of Place: Boulder-bred Pink Fuzz makes riotous desert rock

For our Sense of Place series, we take you on a deep dive into a different music scene. For the last week or so, we've been exploring Colorado for our latest installment, and today, we continue with a performance and interview with Pink Fuzz.

Originally from Boulder, Pink Fuzz are a three-piece desert rock band fronted by siblings Lulu and John Demitro, along with drummer Alec Doniger.

Just like their name implies, they are buzzy and loud and fun. They released their debut album in 2018, and their sophomore record is coming out soon.

Today, you'll hear some of the songs that'll be on that album in a live performance recorded in front of an audience at Skylark Lounge in Denver. Plus, they'll talk about making the record with help from a desert rock hero, Alain Johannes, who has also worked with Queens of the Stone Age.

Set List

"Cycles"

"So Sad"

"Trigger"

"Coming For Me"

"Animal"

