Sense of Place: Boulder-bred Pink Fuzz makes riotous desert rock

WSHU | By Raina Douris,
Kimberly Junod
Published October 17, 2024 at 7:51 AM EDT
World Cafe/WXPN

For our Sense of Place series, we take you on a deep dive into a different music scene. For the last week or so, we've been exploring Colorado for our latest installment, and today, we continue with a performance and interview with Pink Fuzz.

Originally from Boulder, Pink Fuzz are a three-piece desert rock band fronted by siblings Lulu and John Demitro, along with drummer Alec Doniger.

Just like their name implies, they are buzzy and loud and fun. They released their debut album in 2018, and their sophomore record is coming out soon.

Today, you'll hear some of the songs that'll be on that album in a live performance recorded in front of an audience at Skylark Lounge in Denver. Plus, they'll talk about making the record with help from a desert rock hero, Alain Johannes, who has also worked with Queens of the Stone Age.

Set List

  • "Cycles"
  • "So Sad"
  • "Trigger"
  • "Coming For Me"
  • "Animal"

Credits:

  • Live Audio: Aaron Kelly
  • Recording: Robert Davis, Ashell Fox
  • Recorded by Colorado Sound Studios
  • Song Mixes: Nick Joswick at Glory Bird Studios
  • Video Producer: Doug Usher
  • Cinematographer: Steve Roberts
  • Camera Operator: Ben Hess
  • Video produced by The VIA Company
  • Video post production: George Murphy
  • Video editor: Bob Sweeney

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod. The web story was created by Miguel Perez. Our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.
Music World Cafe
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
See stories by Raina Douris
Kimberly Junod
World Cafe senior producer Kimberly Junod has been a part of the World Cafe team since 2001, when she started as the show's first line producer. In 2011 Kimberly launched (and continues to helm) World Cafe's Sense of Place series that includes social media, broadcast and video elements to take listeners across the U.S. and abroad with an intimate look at local music scenes. She was thrilled to be part of the team that received the 2006 ASCAP Deems Taylor Radio Broadcast Award for excellence in music programming. In the time she has spent at World Cafe, Kimberly has produced and edited thousands of interviews and recorded several hundred bands for the program, as well as supervised the show's production staff. She has also taught sound to young women (at Girl's Rock Philly) and adults (as an "Ask an Engineer" at WYNC's Werk It! Women's Podcast Festival).
See stories by Kimberly Junod