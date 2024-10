Get ready for the 35 Icons of Echoes. Listeners have voted, and we’ll reveal the 35 artists anointed to the sacred Icon Halls. You’re going to hear a lot of your favorites as we reveal them in two parts. It’s the best of Echoes all time with the 35 Icons of Echoes Part One, on our 35th Anniversary. Listen to Echoes Sunday night at 6 p.m. on 91.1, 89.9 and at wshu.org.