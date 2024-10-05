© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A mini-concert with TEKE::TEKE

WSHU | By Raina Douris,
Miguel Perez
Published October 5, 2024 at 7:47 AM EDT
World Cafe

The Montreal band TEKE::TEKE began in a record store, when band member Serge Nakauchi Pelletier found an album from Japanese guitarist Takeshi Terauchi. In the 60s, Terauchi played "eleki" music, Japanese folk rock instrumentals inspired by American surf-rock music.

TEKE::TEKE originally formed as a Terauchi tribute band, but over the years, the Montreal-based group began writing their own music, adding in elements of psychedelia, alternative rock and more.

In 2021, TEKE::TEKE was longlisted for the Polaris Music Prize for their album Shirushi. They were once again longlisted for the prize this year for their 2023 album Hagata. They visited WXPN in Philadelphia earlier this year to record a live set for WXPN'S Indie Rock Hit Parade. Enjoy.

Set List

  • "Doppelganger"
  • "Garakuta"
  • "Kodomo No Kuni"
  • "Hoppe"

This episode of World Cafe was produced by Eric Schuman and produced for the web by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson.
Tags
Music World Cafe
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
See stories by Raina Douris
Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is an assistant producer at KERA. He produces local content for Morning Edition and KERA News. He also produces The Friday Conversation, a weekly interview series with North Texas newsmakers.
See stories by Miguel Perez