A mini-concert with TEKE::TEKE

The Montreal band TEKE::TEKE began in a record store, when band member Serge Nakauchi Pelletier found an album from Japanese guitarist Takeshi Terauchi. In the 60s, Terauchi played "eleki" music, Japanese folk rock instrumentals inspired by American surf-rock music.

TEKE::TEKE originally formed as a Terauchi tribute band, but over the years, the Montreal-based group began writing their own music, adding in elements of psychedelia, alternative rock and more.

In 2021, TEKE::TEKE was longlisted for the Polaris Music Prize for their album Shirushi. They were once again longlisted for the prize this year for their 2023 album Hagata. They visited WXPN in Philadelphia earlier this year to record a live set for WXPN'S Indie Rock Hit Parade. Enjoy.

Set List

"Doppelganger"

"Garakuta"

"Kodomo No Kuni"

"Hoppe"

