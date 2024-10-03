The songs we can't stop playing on repeat

Alt.Latino is usually all about sharing new music across Latin America, but what about the older cuts Ana and Felix are obsessed with?

On this episode, Anamaria Sayre and Felix Contreras share the music they've been playing on repeat, from beloved classics by greats like Ella Fitzgerald to surprising new discoveries out of Mexico like Paloma Morphy.

Songs featured in this episode:

•Paloma Morphy, "me faltas tú"

•George Shearing Quintet, "Juana Palangana"

•Carin León and Bolela, "Aviso importante"

•Chick Corea Trio, "Spain"

•Alex Ferreira, "Un Cariñito"

•Alex Ferreira, "Un Cariñito (Versión Acústica)"

•Ella Fitzgerald, "Angel Eyes"

Audio for this episode of Alt.Latino was edited and mixed by Taylor Haney. Editorial support from Hazel Cills. Our project manager is Grace Chung. NPR Music's executive producer is Suraya Mohamed. Our VP of Music and Visuals is Keith Jenkins.