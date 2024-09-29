© 2024 WSHU
Mother Mallard's Portable Masterpiece Company, a blast from 50 years past

WSHU | By John Diliberto
Published September 29, 2024 at 7:17 AM EDT
On the next Echoes, a classic from one of the first electronic groups in America, Mother Mallard’s Portable Masterpiece Company. Mother Mallard sat musically somewhere between Tangerine Dream and Philip Glass. They debuted in 1973 and we’ll hear from a new compilation of live and un-released studio tracks, Make Way for Mother Mallard: 50 Years of Music. John Diliberto makes way tonight on Echoes from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on 91.1, 89.9 and wshu.org.
John Diliberto
John Diliberto is a nationally published writer and award-winning radio producer who has been exploring and exposing new music on the radio, in print and on-line since 1974. He currently is the host and executive producer of Echoes, heard Sunday nights from 6-10 p.m. on WSHU-FM and WSUF.
