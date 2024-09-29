Mother Mallard's Portable Masterpiece Company, a blast from 50 years past

On the next Echoes, a classic from one of the first electronic groups in America, Mother Mallard’s Portable Masterpiece Company. Mother Mallard sat musically somewhere between Tangerine Dream and Philip Glass. They debuted in 1973 and we’ll hear from a new compilation of live and un-released studio tracks, Make Way for Mother Mallard: 50 Years of Music. John Diliberto makes way tonight on Echoes from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on 91.1, 89.9 and wshu.org.