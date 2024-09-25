Longtime Celtic music radio host Fiona Ritchie muses on her career and favorite songs

Here & Now host Peter O'Dowd speaks with Scottish radio broadcaster Fiona Ritchie, who retires this month from the NPR program "The Thistle & Shamrock" that she's hosted since 1981.

Celtic music picks from Fiona Ritchie

"Eliz Iza" by Alan Stivell from Renaissance of the Celtic Harp

"Sliabh Gallion Braes" by Dolores Keane from Farewell to Eirinn

"Alasdair Mhic Colla" by Capercaillie from The Blood is Strong

"Wild Mountain Thyme" by Dick Gaughan (with Emmylou Harris, Kate and Anna McGarrigle and Rufus Wainwright) from Transatlantic Sessions

"Tingles" by Elephant Sessions from All We Have Is Now