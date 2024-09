Emma Anderson used to be one of the two singers in the 4AD band Lush, but now she’s out on her own with a more mature, but still ethereal sound. We’ll hear from her album, Pearlies. We’ll also hear music from Yasmin Williams, an impressive guitar slinger from Virginia. John Diliberto has it on Echoes, Sunday night starting at 6 p.m. on 91.1, 89.9 and wshu.org.