Trentemøller Dream Pop Dreams: The Echoes Interview

Danish electronic musician Anders Trentemøller emerged out of the techno scene at the turn of the century. But since his 2006 debut, his music has evolved considerably and become more song focused and richly textured. That continues on his 7th studio album, Dreamweaver, It taps his influences from dream-pop to shoegaze, Nick Drake to Julee Cruise. Join John Diliberto when he talks with Trentemøller on Echoes, starting at 6 p.m. on 91.1, 89.9 and wshu.org.