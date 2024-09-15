© 2024 WSHU
Trentemøller Dream Pop Dreams: The Echoes Interview

WSHU | By John Diliberto
Published September 15, 2024 at 9:47 AM EDT
Echoes

Danish electronic musician Anders Trentemøller emerged out of the techno scene at the turn of the century. But since his 2006 debut, his music has evolved considerably and become more song focused and richly textured. That continues on his 7th studio album, Dreamweaver, It taps his influences from dream-pop to shoegaze, Nick Drake to Julee Cruise. Join John Diliberto when he talks with Trentemøller on Echoes, starting at 6 p.m. on 91.1, 89.9 and wshu.org.
Music Echoes
John Diliberto
John Diliberto is a nationally published writer and award-winning radio producer who has been exploring and exposing new music on the radio, in print and on-line since 1974. He currently is the host and executive producer of Echoes, heard Sunday nights from 6-10 p.m. on WSHU-FM and WSUF.
