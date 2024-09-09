Beautiful Music NOW - The Best

© 2024 WSHU
Suzanne Bona
Published September 9, 2024 at 10:16 AM EDT
When was the last time you sang? Maybe you sing in the shower, or in the car. But when was the last time you sang FULL VOICE in public, with other people (mostly strangers) around you? A group called Pub Choir believes that everyone can -- and should -- sing because it's good for you.

And Pub Choir is determined to draw you out and show you how. Today's Beautiful Music features 3,300 strangers singing the Tina Turner classic song THE BEST. And please, please sing along -- because you're simply the best!
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
