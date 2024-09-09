Beautiful Music NOW - The Best

When was the last time you sang? Maybe you sing in the shower, or in the car. But when was the last time you sang FULL VOICE in public, with other people (mostly strangers) around you? A group called Pub Choir believes that everyone can -- and should -- sing because it's good for you.

And Pub Choir is determined to draw you out and show you how. Today's Beautiful Music features 3,300 strangers singing the Tina Turner classic song THE BEST. And please, please sing along -- because you're simply the best!