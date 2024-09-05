Beautiful Music NOW - Howard Crook

New Jersey-born lyric tenor Howard Crook worked in theatre and mime before becoming a professional singer after winning prizes in some European vocal competitions. Howard Crook specialized in singing baroque and early music, including acclaimed performances and recordings of music by composers such as Johann Sebastian Bach, Jean-Philippe Rameau, Jean-Baptiste Lully, Franz Joseph Haydn, and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

Sadly, Howard Crook died on August 27, 2024 at age 77. Today's Beautiful Music features his lovely artistry singing an air from William Boyce's serenata SOLOMON.