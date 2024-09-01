Sense of Place: ATARASHII GAKKO! wants to awaken Tokyo from its doldrums

The United States and Japan have a long tradition of cultural exchange. For our Sense of Place: Japan series, you may have heard us talk to Japanese artists who are influenced by American garage rock, Chick Corea or the massive post-war import of American vinyl. But to close out this series, the tide turns the other way.

ATARASHII GAKKO! is a J-pop group of four members who perform highly choreographed, extremely energetic routines. Their popularity in Japan has been boosted by their songs being used in anime and film, but over the last few years, their presence has been growing in the U.S., as well.

They've performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and at Coachella. This fall, they are embarking on a major North American tour to support their new album, AG Calling!