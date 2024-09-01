© 2024 WSHU
David Arkenstone's Quest for the Runestone: The Echoes Interview

WSHU | By John Diliberto
Published September 1, 2024 at 8:00 AM EDT
David Arkenstone's Quest for the Runestone
David Arkenstone's Quest for the Runestone

On the next Echoes we go on a quest with David Arkenstone. A five-time Grammy nominee, he’s been a fixture in instrumental music since his 1987 debut, Valley in the Clouds. Many of his 70 or so albums are based in themes of fantasy and mythology and his latest goes that way full bore.

Yeah, you know, people like it. I missed it. There were characters and titles and activities and a giant and all these things that were very inspirational for me write music to.
David Arkenstone

David Arkenstone returns to fantasy themes and epic orchestrations on his latest release, Quest for the Runestone. Join John Diliberto in the land of myth with David Arkenstone on Echoes, Sunday night starting at 6 p.m. on 91.1, 89.9 and wshu.org.
John Diliberto
John Diliberto is a nationally published writer and award-winning radio producer who has been exploring and exposing new music on the radio, in print and on-line since 1974. He currently is the host and executive producer of Echoes, heard Sunday nights from 6-10 p.m. on WSHU-FM and WSUF.
