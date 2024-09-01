David Arkenstone's Quest for the Runestone: The Echoes Interview

On the next Echoes we go on a quest with David Arkenstone. A five-time Grammy nominee, he’s been a fixture in instrumental music since his 1987 debut, Valley in the Clouds. Many of his 70 or so albums are based in themes of fantasy and mythology and his latest goes that way full bore.

Yeah, you know, people like it. I missed it. There were characters and titles and activities and a giant and all these things that were very inspirational for me write music to.

David Arkenstone

David Arkenstone returns to fantasy themes and epic orchestrations on his latest release, Quest for the Runestone. Join John Diliberto in the land of myth with David Arkenstone on Echoes, Sunday night starting at 6 p.m. on 91.1, 89.9 and wshu.org.