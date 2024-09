17th century musician Christopher Simpson was a virtuoso viola da gamba player and composer for his instrument. His collection THE MONTHS is a set of 12 fantasias for treble viol, 2 bass viols and basso continuo.

Todays Beautiful Music is the SEPTEMBER fantasia by Simpson, played by viol players Aude-Marie Piloz, Naomi Inoué, Anne-Sophie Eiselé, and Alice Cota, and organist Ghislain Dibie.