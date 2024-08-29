Emily Boyer joins WSHU as new morning music host

My passion is connecting people through the sounds and stories of classical music and so I am honored to be part of the team at WSHU Public Radio. I’m so excited to share my insights and create an emotional arc for you to experience every day. Emily Boyer

We’re thrilled to introduce Emily Boyer, our new morning classical host. Emily is a musician, music educator and passionate music advocate. Best of all, she’s a lifelong classical public radio listener!

She's been hosting Midday Mozart all this week. And starting Monday, you can hear Emily weekdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and streaming at wshu.org or on our app.

Emily talked with Sunday Baroque host Suzanne Bona about the path that lead her to WSHU.