Beautiful Music NOW - Ana Vieira Leite and Thomas Dunford

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published August 29, 2024 at 10:01 AM EDT
LASCIA CH'IO PIANGA (Let me Weep) is an aria from George Frideric Handel's 1711 opera RINALDO. Today's Beautiful Music is a tender and delicate performance of LASCIA CH'IO PIANGA by two world-class musicians: soprano Ana Vieira Leite and theorbo player Thomas Dunford. They were recorded yesterday on the grounds at Festival Dans les Jardins de William Christie in Thiré, France. The Festival is dedicated to nurturing exceptionally talented musicians, and Ana Vieira Leite is a laureate of the 2021 “Le Jardin des Voix”, Les Arts Florissants’ Academy for young baroque singers.
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
