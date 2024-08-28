© 2024 WSHU
Beautiful Music NOW - Doug Balliett

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published August 28, 2024 at 9:33 AM EDT
Pupa Neumann

Yesterday's Beautiful Music post introduced you to the annual Festival Dans les Jardins de William Christie which takes place in Thiré, France on the grounds of the magnificent gardens and home of Les Arts Florissants founder and leader, William Christie. The festival continues throughout this week, and will include the premiere St. Mark Passion, a new composition for chamber ensemble by New York-based bass player and composer Doug Balliett.

The multi-talented musician was commissioned by Les Arts Florissants for this composition; he told me it was a natural choice, since in addition to his many performances, and teaching at The Juilliard School, he is also a church musician in New York, and has been emulating Johann Sebastian Bach by writing a new church cantata every week. Hear Doug Balliett play (and sing) today's Beautiful Music: SALVE REGINA.
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
