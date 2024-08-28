Beautiful Music NOW - Doug Balliett

Yesterday's Beautiful Music post introduced you to the annual Festival Dans les Jardins de William Christie which takes place in Thiré, France on the grounds of the magnificent gardens and home of Les Arts Florissants founder and leader, William Christie. The festival continues throughout this week, and will include the premiere St. Mark Passion, a new composition for chamber ensemble by New York-based bass player and composer Doug Balliett.

The multi-talented musician was commissioned by Les Arts Florissants for this composition; he told me it was a natural choice, since in addition to his many performances, and teaching at The Juilliard School, he is also a church musician in New York, and has been emulating Johann Sebastian Bach by writing a new church cantata every week. Hear Doug Balliett play (and sing) today's Beautiful Music: SALVE REGINA.