Hear a live acoustic performance from Long Island duo The Lemon Twigs

There is a band comprising two brothers, who look like they might belong to a different era: An era filled with synthetic fabric and boatloads of analog recording equipment.

Meet the Lemon Twigs, the Long Island band that taps into a bygone era on its latest album, A Dream is All We Know. Michael and Brian D'Addario hit a sweet spot between power pop, classic garage rock and indie rock. Today, the Lemon Twigs join us for a mini-concert playing songs from A Dream is All We Know. It's a stripped-down acoustic performance, where you can really hear the band's gorgeous harmonies stand out. Enjoy.

Set List

"Church Bells"

"If You And I Are Not Wise"

"Red Rubber Ball"

"A Dream Is All I Know"

This episode of World Cafe was produced by Will Loftus and produced for the web by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson.