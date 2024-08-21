Beautiful Music NOW - Felix Klieser

Please meet Felix Klieser, an internationally acclaimed professional musician with exceptional talent and an impressive resume. Born in 1991, he started playing horn at age 5, and at 13 he enrolled as a junior student at the University of Music and Theater in Hannover. Soon, he was winning awards and, eventually, making debuts with Ravenna Festival, and the BBC Proms, among others, and his artistry can now be heard on 14 recordings.

Felix Klieser has also mastered an unusual method of playing the horn; born without arms, he uses his left foot to operate the instrument's valves. Today's Beautiful Music is the opening movement of the Horn Concerto #1 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart played by Felix Klieser with Camerata Salzburg.