Beautiful Music NOW - Norfolk Chamber Music Festival

Norfolk Chamber Music Festival is the summer home of Yale's Summer School of Music. The performances feature faculty and students playing a wide variety of music.

Today's Beautiful Music is the July 19, 2024 Emerging Artist performance from Norfolk Chamber Music Festival featuring compositions by Franz Joseph Haydn, Clint Needham, Maurice Ravel, Paul Hindemith, and Dmitri Shostakovich.

You can also listen to my interview with Norfolk Chamber Music Festival's Director Melvin Chen.