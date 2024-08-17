© 2024 WSHU
Beautiful Music NOW - Norfolk Chamber Music Festival

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published August 17, 2024 at 9:27 AM EDT
Melvin Chen, Professor in the Practice of Piano Yale School of Music and Director Norfolk Chamber Music Festival
Norfolk Chamber Music Festival is the summer home of Yale's Summer School of Music. The performances feature faculty and students playing a wide variety of music.

Today's Beautiful Music is the July 19, 2024 Emerging Artist performance from Norfolk Chamber Music Festival featuring compositions by Franz Joseph Haydn, Clint Needham, Maurice Ravel, Paul Hindemith, and Dmitri Shostakovich.

You can also listen to my interview with Norfolk Chamber Music Festival's Director Melvin Chen.
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
