Beautiful Music NOW - Ann Hobson Pilot

Today is National Relaxation Day -- a time to pause from the hectic pace and demands of daily life. Today's Beautiful Music is a recording called A DREAM featuring harpist Ann Hobson Pilot. The former Boston Symphony Principal Harpist also has help from flutist Leone Buyse. Ann Hobson Pilot's artistry is perfect to relax, reflect, and savor these meditative selections.

You can also listen to my interview with Ms. Pilot.

You can also watch Ann Hobson Pilot's TedX talk about her life in music.