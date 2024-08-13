Beautiful Music NOW - Paul Creston

Paul Creston (1906-1985) was a prolific self-taught composer of some 120 works. He started piano lessons (and composing music for fun) at age 8, and taught himself to play his brother’s violin. He was also interested in literature and poetry as a boy, and some of his musical compositions were wrote inspired by Walt Whitman.

Today's Beautiful Music is a recital performance from Tokyo of Paul Creston's Sonata op.19. Wonki Lee is the alto saxophone soloist with pianist Michiyo Haneishi.