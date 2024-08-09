© 2024 WSHU
Jeremy Dutcher sings of survival and 'resistance against colonization'

WSHU | By Raina Douris,
Miguel Perez
Published August 9, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Kirk Lisaj
/
courtesy of the artist

A language is more than just words. It is how you experience and define the world around you. It carries experiences, stories and a shared history. When a language stops being spoken — when it dies out — something is lost.

Canadian Indigenous musician Jeremy Dutcher is a Wolastoqiyik member of the Tobique First Nation, and he has made it his mission to preserve the language of his people: an endangered tongue called Wolastoqey.

His debut album, written entirely in Wolastoqey, won Canada's Polaris Prize in 2018. Late last year, Dutcher returned with his sophomore album, Motewolonuwok.

In this session, Dutcher talks about why he decided to share songs in English for the first time on Motewolonuwok; about how he learned Wolastoqey; and about the joy that he finds in cultural exchange.

Set List

  • "Skicinuwihkuk"
  • "Mehcinut"
  • "Ancestors Too Young"
  • "Pomawsuwinuwok Wonakiyawolotuwok"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.
Music World Cafe
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is an assistant producer at KERA. He produces local content for Morning Edition and KERA News. He also produces The Friday Conversation, a weekly interview series with North Texas newsmakers.
