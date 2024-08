Today's Beautiful Music is an ensemble performance from the 2023 Boston Early Music Festival featuring the Youth Ensemble playing a varied program. BEMF BEYOND BORDERS is led by recorder player Nina Stern, who is BEMF Director of Community Engagement. She is also on the faculty of Juilliard’s Historical Performance program, and Artistic Director of S’Cool Sounds, an organization that uses the power of music to inspire, educate, and connect children.