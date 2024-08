Hugo Kauder was a Viennese Jewish composer who lived from 1888-1972. He composed approximately 300 works, many of them still unpublished.

Today's Beautiful Music is Euclid Quartet's recording of Hugo Kauder's 4th String Quartet, composed in 1927.

There's also a link to an interview with Hugo Kauder's biographer, scholar and pianist Karin Wagner.