Beautiful Music NOW - Sabine Devieilhe

French operatic coloratura soprano Sabine Devieilhe is known for her interpretation of works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Baroque music, and 19th-century operas. The word "coloratura" comes from the Latin word colorare (meaning "to color") and a coloratura soprano is the highest voice, and it's characterized by virtuosic fast notes that are light and brilliantly executed.

As you will hear, Sabine Devieilhe epitomizes a great coloratura performance singing the QUEEN OF THE NIGHT aria from Mozart's opera THE MAGIC FLUTE.