Beautiful Music NOW - Sabine Devieilhe

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published August 3, 2024 at 10:10 AM EDT
Erato/Anna Dabrowska

French operatic coloratura soprano Sabine Devieilhe is known for her interpretation of works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Baroque music, and 19th-century operas. The word "coloratura" comes from the Latin word colorare (meaning "to color") and a coloratura soprano is the highest voice, and it's characterized by virtuosic fast notes that are light and brilliantly executed.

As you will hear, Sabine Devieilhe epitomizes a great coloratura performance singing the QUEEN OF THE NIGHT aria from Mozart's opera THE MAGIC FLUTE.

Music Beautiful Music NOW
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
