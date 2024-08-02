World Cafe: mini-concert with Friko

Indie rock band Friko is a standout in Chicago's flourishing music scene. In fact, last year, you may have heard Friko perform as part of our Sense of Place: Chicago series. We recorded them playing an intimate set in the living room of Chicago music zine publisher and radio show host Eli Schmitt.

Since then, Friko has grown with the same explosive energy as one of their songs. The band, fronted by multi-instrumentalist and singer songwriter Niko Kapetan and drummer Bailey Minzenberger, released their debut album earlier this year. Where we've been, Where we go from here scored glowing reviews from outlets like Pitchfork and Stereogum for the band's raw style and complex songwriting.

In this session, we have a mini-concert from Friko that was recorded live at their sold-out album release show at Metro in Chicago back in March. Enjoy.

Set List

"Cardinal"

"Get Numb To It!"

"Statues"

"Where We've Been"

This episode of World Cafe was produced by Will Loftus. The web build was created by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson.