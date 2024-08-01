Beautiful Music NOW - Chamber Music Treasures

Today's Beautiful Music is a recording of a full concert that was streamed in February 2021. North Carolina Chamber Music Institute hosted a concert called CHAMBER MUSIC TREASURES: MUSIC BY AFRICAN AMERICAN COMPOSERS. The program included music by Florence Price, Adolphus Hailstork, Samuel Coleridge -Taylor, Joseph Boulogne Chevalier de Saint-Georges, and James Weldon Johnson. There were song settings by Ricky Ian Gordon and Margaret Bonds of poetry by Langston Hughes. The program includes a conversation between soprano Waltye Rasulala and cellist Dr. Timothy Holley.