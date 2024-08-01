© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Beautiful Music NOW - Chamber Music Treasures

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published August 1, 2024 at 10:28 AM EDT
youtube

Today's Beautiful Music is a recording of a full concert that was streamed in February 2021. North Carolina Chamber Music Institute hosted a concert called CHAMBER MUSIC TREASURES: MUSIC BY AFRICAN AMERICAN COMPOSERS. The program included music by Florence Price, Adolphus Hailstork, Samuel Coleridge -Taylor, Joseph Boulogne Chevalier de Saint-Georges, and James Weldon Johnson. There were song settings by Ricky Ian Gordon and Margaret Bonds of poetry by Langston Hughes. The program includes a conversation between soprano Waltye Rasulala and cellist Dr. Timothy Holley.
Tags
Music Beautiful Music NOW
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona