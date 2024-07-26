Beautiful Music NOW - Olympic Fanfare

The 2024 Olympic Games open today in Paris, and even if you're not a sports fan, today's Beautiful Music will still be stirring and exciting! It's a spectacular presentation of BUGLER'S DREAM - OLYMPIC FANFARE, a joint effort by French composer and arranger Leo Arnaud and Grammy-winning American film composer John Williams. This thrilling performance features The Bands of HM Royal Marines from the 2009 Mountbatten Festival of Music at Royal Albert Hall in London.