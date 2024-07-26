© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Beautiful Music NOW - Olympic Fanfare

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published July 26, 2024 at 10:08 AM EDT
youtube

The 2024 Olympic Games open today in Paris, and even if you're not a sports fan, today's Beautiful Music will still be stirring and exciting! It's a spectacular presentation of BUGLER'S DREAM - OLYMPIC FANFARE, a joint effort by French composer and arranger Leo Arnaud and Grammy-winning American film composer John Williams. This thrilling performance features The Bands of HM Royal Marines from the 2009 Mountbatten Festival of Music at Royal Albert Hall in London.
Tags
Music Beautiful Music NOW
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona