Alexandra Whittingham says that the groups that made her want to play guitar are Def Leppard and the Scorpions, while Julian Bream had the guitar sound she wants to emulate. She pursued her musical training at Chetham’s School of Music (where she is now a faculty member!) and at The Royal Academy of Music in London.

Today's Beautiful Music features Alexandra Whittingham playing ASTURIAS by Isaac Albeniz.