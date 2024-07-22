Beautiful Music NOW - Aaron Pilsan

Austrian musician Aaron Pilsan (b.1995) started playing piano at age 5, and says that Johann Sebastian Bach is the reason he is a musician today. Bach's Well Tempered Clavier has a particular place in Aaron Pilsan's heart and today's Beautiful Music features this accomplished young pianist playing the Prelude and Fugue in C BWV846.

Find out more about Aaron Pilsan on his website, which has more information about his career, and about some of the obstacles he faced as a young aspiring musician.