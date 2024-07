On the next Echoes, music from New Age diva, Marya Stark. She teams up with multi-instrumentalist Daniel Berkman playing Kora, Cello and Ondomo, an electronic keyboard based partly on the Ondes Martenot. Their album is Underground River and it flows into the next Echoes, Sunday night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on 91.1, 89.9 and wshu.org.