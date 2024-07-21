Beautiful Music NOW - Anastasia Kobekina

Cellist Anastasia Kobekina is a rising young classical musician. Born in Russia in 1994, she started playing cello at age 4, and pursued her musical training at Moscow Conservatory, Berlin University of the Arts, Paris Conservatory, and Frankfurt University of Music and Performing Arts. Among her awards, Anastasia Kobekina was a third place winner in the 2019 International Tchaikovsky Competition.

Today's Beautiful Music features her playing two selections. One is SONG FOR AINOLA by contemporary American composer Bryce Dessner (b.1976)...

and the other is GO, CRYSTAL TEARS by 16th c. English composer John Dowland.