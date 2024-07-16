© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

World Cafe: Ani DiFranco on her latest album

WSHU | By Stephen Kallao,
Kimberly Junod
Published July 16, 2024 at 9:58 AM EDT
Danny Clinch
/
courtesy of the artist

A true multi-hyphenate in every sense of the word, Ani DiFranco has been busy.

She just finished up her run on Broadway playing Persephone in Hadestown, a role she first inhabited on the original album version of Anaïs Mitchell's musical. She's also putting out her second children's book this year, was the recent subject of a new documentary about her life, called 1-800-on-Her-Own, and she has new music.

Her 23rd studio album, Unprecedented S***, inhabits a very different sonic landscape from other records in her catalogue. DiFranco usually helms her records, but she welcomed in BJ Burton to co-produce. In this session, she explains why, plus we get into how performing on Broadway is a completely different world than playing a concert.

Set List

  • "The Thing at Hand"
  • "Virus"
  • "Baby Roe"
  • "New Bible"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod. The web story was created by Miguel Perez. Our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.
Tags
Music World Cafe
Stephen Kallao
See stories by Stephen Kallao
Kimberly Junod
World Cafe senior producer Kimberly Junod has been a part of the World Cafe team since 2001, when she started as the show's first line producer. In 2011 Kimberly launched (and continues to helm) World Cafe's Sense of Place series that includes social media, broadcast and video elements to take listeners across the U.S. and abroad with an intimate look at local music scenes. She was thrilled to be part of the team that received the 2006 ASCAP Deems Taylor Radio Broadcast Award for excellence in music programming. In the time she has spent at World Cafe, Kimberly has produced and edited thousands of interviews and recorded several hundred bands for the program, as well as supervised the show's production staff. She has also taught sound to young women (at Girl's Rock Philly) and adults (as an "Ask an Engineer" at WYNC's Werk It! Women's Podcast Festival).
See stories by Kimberly Junod