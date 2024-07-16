World Cafe: Ani DiFranco on her latest album

A true multi-hyphenate in every sense of the word, Ani DiFranco has been busy.

She just finished up her run on Broadway playing Persephone in Hadestown, a role she first inhabited on the original album version of Anaïs Mitchell's musical. She's also putting out her second children's book this year, was the recent subject of a new documentary about her life, called 1-800-on-Her-Own, and she has new music.

Her 23rd studio album, Unprecedented S***, inhabits a very different sonic landscape from other records in her catalogue. DiFranco usually helms her records, but she welcomed in BJ Burton to co-produce. In this session, she explains why, plus we get into how performing on Broadway is a completely different world than playing a concert.

Set List

"The Thing at Hand"

"Virus"

"Baby Roe"

"New Bible"

