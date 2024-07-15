Beautiful Music NOW - Quinn Mason

I was delighted to discover the delightful musical talent and artistry of composer & conductor Quinn Mason(b.1996), a rising star in music. He studied at SMU Meadows School of the Arts and The University of Texas at Dallas, and has worked with a number of prominent composers such as Jake Heggie and Libby Larsen.

Today's Beautiful Music is a two-fer: a July 2021 concert performance of Quinn Mason's IMMERSE by the Toledo Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Edwin Outwater...

as well as a 2021 performance of his TOAST OF THE TOWN OVERTURE played by the National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic, conducted by James Ross.