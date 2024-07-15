© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Beautiful Music NOW - Quinn Mason

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published July 15, 2024 at 9:44 AM EDT
I was delighted to discover the delightful musical talent and artistry of composer & conductor Quinn Mason(b.1996), a rising star in music. He studied at SMU Meadows School of the Arts and The University of Texas at Dallas, and has worked with a number of prominent composers such as Jake Heggie and Libby Larsen.

Today's Beautiful Music is a two-fer: a July 2021 concert performance of Quinn Mason's IMMERSE by the Toledo Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Edwin Outwater...

as well as a 2021 performance of his TOAST OF THE TOWN OVERTURE played by the National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic, conducted by James Ross.

Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
