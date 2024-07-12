Camera Obscura make their return after a decade of uncertainty, grief

In 2015, Camera Obscura went on hiatus after the death of their longtime keyboardist, Carey Lander. The Glasgow band didn't know what the future would hold, but they knew they couldn't carry on at the time.

A few years down the road, an invitation from fellow Scots Belle & Sebastian led to tour dates, and eventually the band reconvened in the studio to make their first album in over a decade, Look to the East, Look to the West.

In this session, the band, led by Tracyanne Campbell, talks about the big questions the band faced in the aftermath of losing their friend, plus Camera Obscura performs for a live audience at World Cafe.

Set List

"Denon"

"We're Going to Make It in a Man's World"

"Look to the East, Look to the West"

"Tears for Affairs"

