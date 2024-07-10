Beautiful Music NOW - Will Duerden

We don't often think of the double-bass as a solo instrument, but talented instrumentalists such as Will Duerden are changing that perception. He is a busy soloist, chamber musician, and orchestral leader. Duerden started playing the double bass at age 7, and just 2 years later he earned a full scholarship to the prestigious Yehudi Menuhin School. Will Duerden earned his undergraduate and masters degrees at the Royal College of Music, and has won numerous awards and honors.

Today's Beautiful Music features his 2023 competition performance of the second movement of Johann Christian Bach's Concerto in c minor.