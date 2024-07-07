© 2024 WSHU
Beautiful Music NOW - Tiffany Poon

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published July 7, 2024 at 9:30 AM EDT
Hong Kong-born pianist Tiffany Poon is today's featured rising young star of classical music. She was just 8 years old when she was accepted to The Juilliard School's pre-college program. Tiffany Poon has performed with orchestras and in recital throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and Australia. Her debut album -- DIARIES: SCHUMANN -- was released in early 2024, and today's Beautiful Music features her concert performance of Robert Schumman's KINDERSZENEN OP. 15.

