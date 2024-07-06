World Cafe mini-concert with Sam Evian

You don't need us to tell you that it's been pretty hot so far this summer. That's why today, we are treating you to a live mini-concert from New York singer-songwriter, producer and musician Sam Evian.

Not only is Evian's music the perfect laid-back summer soundtrack, it's also directly inspired by cooling down. Sam's latest album, Plunge, is named after the daily polar plunges he would take while recording the album. He recorded Plunge in upstate New York with contributions from his partner, Hannah Cohen; Adrianne Lenker, of Big Thief; and Liam Kazar. In this mini-concert, recorded live in Philadelphia back in April, Kazar plays guitar but Evian himself takes over almost everything else, including keyboards, saxophone and lead vocals. So relax and chill out with this live performance from Sam Evian.

Set List

"Wild Days"

"Jacket"

"Rollin' In"

"Stay"

This episode of World Cafe was produced by Will Loftus. The web build was created by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson.

