Beautiful Music NOW - Lunga Eric Hallam

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published July 6, 2024 at 9:51 AM EDT
Jaclyn Simpson
/
Lyric Opera of Chicago

Throughout July, we're highlighting some rising young stars of classical music. Today it's tenor Lunga Eric Hallam, an ensemble member of the Opera Center at Lyric Opera of Chicago. The South African singer received his diploma and postgraduate degrees in music from The University of Cape Town College of Music. He also founded a nonprofit organization called Phenomenal Opera Voices in his hometown of Khayelitsha.

Today's Beautiful Music features Lunga Eric Hallam with pianist Enrique Mazzola performing Vincenzo Bellini's aria LA RICORDANZA.

Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
