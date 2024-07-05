Beautiful Music NOW - Shira Samuels-Shragg

Shira Samuels-Shragg was recently named Assistant Conductor of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. She held that position with the Spokane Symphony Orchestra, and has also guest conducted interdisciplinary concerts with the Spokane, Corpus Christi, Irving, and South Bend symphony orchestras. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Music with a minor in German Studies from Swarthmore College, and her Master of Music in orchestral conducting from The Juilliard School. These accomplishments are just a small representation of her many career accomplishments, which are made all the more impressive when you consider that Shira Samuels-Shragg is 26 years old!

Today's Beautiful Music features her leading the Los Angeles Youth Orchestra playing the SYMPHONY IN D MINOR by Cesar Franck in 2016.