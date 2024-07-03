Beautiful Music NOW - Deniz Şensoy

Turkish violinist Deniz Şensoy started her music lessons at age 5, and performed her first solo concert with the Çukurova State Symphony Orchestra at 8. She pursued her musical training at Bilkent University Music and Performing Arts High School in Ankara, the Hochschule für Musik, Theater und Medien Hannover in Germany, and the Royal College of Music in London.

The 24 year old provides today's Beautiful Music. Deniz Şensoy and pianist Dina Duisen play ROMANCE by Amy Beach.