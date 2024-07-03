© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Beautiful Music NOW - Deniz Şensoy

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published July 3, 2024 at 9:37 AM EDT
courtesy of the artist

Turkish violinist Deniz Şensoy started her music lessons at age 5, and performed her first solo concert with the Çukurova State Symphony Orchestra at 8. She pursued her musical training at Bilkent University Music and Performing Arts High School in Ankara, the Hochschule für Musik, Theater und Medien Hannover in Germany, and the Royal College of Music in London.

The 24 year old provides today's Beautiful Music. Deniz Şensoy and pianist Dina Duisen play ROMANCE by Amy Beach.
Music Beautiful Music NOW
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
