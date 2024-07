Mezzo-soprano Valerie Eickhoff was recently named Young Talent of the Year by Germany’s classical music award organization, Opus Klassik. The singer's other accomplishments include being a finalist in the 2023 Paris Opera Competition, and today's Beautiful Music features her singing Dopo notte, atra e funesta” from George Frideric Handel’s opera ARIODANTE. The performance took place at the Théâtre des Champs-Elysées in Paris, France.