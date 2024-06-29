Beautiful Music NOW - Francis Poulenc

© 2024 WSHU
WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published June 29, 2024 at 9:29 AM EDT
Francis Poulenc led an interesting life as a musician. The French composer and pianist lived from 1899-1963, and was a member of Les Six -- the 6 -- referring to a close-knit group of musicians of the time, including Georges Auric, Louis Durey, Arthur Honegger, Darius Millhaud, and Germaine Tailleferre.

Today's Beautiful Music features Francis Poulenc's CONCERTO FOR TWO PIANOS AND ORCHESTRA with the composer himself as one of the soloists! Also playing, pianist Jacques Février, with the Orchestre National de France conducted by Georges Prêtre.

