© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Can't stop the (classical) music

WSHU | By Brittany Luse, Jessica Placzek, Corey Antonio Rose, Sara Sarasohn, Veralyn Williams
Published June 26, 2024 at 11:42 AM EDT
Johann Sebastian Bach and Nina Simone
It's Been a Minute/NPR
Johann Sebastian Bach and Nina Simone

It's Black Music month! This week, Host Brittany Luse invites Howard University professor and trombonist Myles Blakemore to talk about how classical music influenced some of our favorite musicians. They look at how the counterpoint technique of Johann Sebastian Bach may have inspired Nina Simone, and how a love of Genuine can turn into a career in classical music.

Want to be featured on IBAM? Record a voice memo responding to Brittany's question at the end of the episode and send it to ibam@npr.org.
Music