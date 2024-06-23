Beautiful Music NOW - Josh Lee

Josh Lee is an accomplished viola da gamba player who has performed with a variety of top musical ensembles, including Musica Pacifica, Les Délices, Four Nations Ensemble, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Portland Baroque Orchestra, Seattle Symphony, TENET, Pacific Music Works, American Bach Soloists, Orchester Wiener Akademie, Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra, and the Boston Early Music Festival. The talented South Carolina native is also composing music.

Today's Beautiful Music features Josh Lee playing his own composition -- WITH THE RAIN, DANCING. The 2021 video includes an explanation of his inspiration for the composition.