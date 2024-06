Harpist/organist/harpsichordist Parker Ramsay demonstrates extreme multi-tasking in today's Beautiful Music, playing a composition called WHEN I AM AMONG THE TREES, written for him by Lucy McKnight. This is no ordinary harp Parker Ramsay is playing, though. In this November 2022 performance in Taplin Auditorium at Princeton University, Parker is using McKnight's custom-built harp-organ pipe-percussion instrument. It's quite a virtuosic feat!