Today's Beautiful Music features the Latin-Baroque fusion ensemble Rumbarroco, led by viola da gamba player and music scholar Laury Gutierrez. I've Found a New Baby: Baroque Meets Afro-Latin Jazz is an upbeat and toe-tapping performance. The group's mission is to, " ... show the European influence on Afro-American and indigenous music in Latin America, as well as how the fusion of those types of music with European classical music produced new musical genres."