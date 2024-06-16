© 2024 WSHU
Beautiful Music NOW - Quicksilver

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published June 16, 2024 at 9:02 AM EDT
youtube

Today's Beautiful Music is a performance by the ensemble Quicksilver of a Sonata by Heinrich Biber. This is such a delightful performance, but I'd like to call your attention specifically to two of the instruments. First, right in the middle of the group is a man seated, holding an enormous instrument with a super-long neck. That is Charles Weaver playing theorbo. It's the bass member of the lute family. The other instrument looks like a trombone. It's called a Sackbut, and it's a much earlier version of the trombone. Greg Ingles is the sackbut player.
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
