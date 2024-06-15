Carl Craig's Revolutionary Art: The Echoes Interview

On the next Echoes a giant of techno music Carl Craig. His music burst through all the stereotypes of techno to create a more symphonic sound and he’s even had his music played with a symphony. Under many names, he’s been releasing solo music and remixing everyone from Tori Amos to Manuel Göttsching to Depeche Mode. A new documentary, Desire: The Carl Craig Story debuts in June at the Tribeca Film Festival. I had my own conversation with Carl talking about everything from the Sound Gizmo to the sound of Detroit Techno.

The beat is transformed with Carl Craig on Echoes, Sunday night starting at 6 p.m. on 91.1, 89.9 and wshu.org.

